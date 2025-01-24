Suspect in January shooting death of woman in hotel room arrested by BRPD

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of murdering a woman in a hotel room earlier in January was arrested Friday.

Donald Ray Walker, 31, was arrested in front of the Lake Towers Apartment Complex on North 9th Street. He is suspected of killing 56-year-old Linda Mayes in the Regency Inn on Gwenadele Avenue on Jan. 12.

Walker was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm charges by Baton Rouge Police and the U.S. Marshal's Office.