Suspect in custody after shooting off Thomas Road; one person injured

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a shooting Thursday morning.

According to officials, the shooting happened on Desoto Drive off Thomas Road around 6:30 a.m.. Detectives tell WBRZ that one male was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital.

Officers do have a suspect in custody. The person that was shot is said to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story.