73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Southern student in New Orleans over Christmas break

2 hours 9 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, January 10 2023 Jan 10, 2023 January 10, 2023 2:37 PM January 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Weeks after a Southern University student was gunned down at a Christmas party in New Orleans, police have arrested the suspected shooter. 

Police said Elijah Williams, 19, was taken into custody in New Orleans on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Southern student Courtney Hughes and 19-year-old Kyron Peters. Four others, ranging ages 17 to 18, where wounded by the gunfire.

Hughes was a freshman student at Southern and was visiting family over the holiday break when she was shot. 

Trending News

Williams faces two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days