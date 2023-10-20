Suspect arrested in connection with April shooting in Zachary

BATON ROUGE - A local man is in custody in connection with a shooting last April in Zachary.

Phillip Edward Williams, 22, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison following his arrest on Wednesday. A judge on Friday ordered him held without bond.

Williams faces a number of felony charges, including first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, in connection with an incident April 13 in the 21200 block of West Grove Drive in Zachary. Williams allegedly fired shots at two people that night.

Williams has faced prior charges, including attempted first-degree murder and felony weapons and drug counts. Records show he is on probation following a July 2022 guilty plea to a count of illegal use of dangerous weapons, and that he was out on bond while awaiting trial on a May 2023 arrest for additional weapon and drug crimes.

Police and court documents list multiple addresses for Williams, ranging from Baton Rouge to Zachary to Slaughter.