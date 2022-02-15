Suspect arrested for shooting, killing homeless man Tuesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - One man is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting that later turned fatal Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Williams, 21, was booked into EBR Parish Prison Tuesday evening for second degree murder. Williams is accused of shooting 26-year-old Sadi Armstead around 1 p.m. in the 1160 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct.

Police say Williams shot Armstead after a verbal altercation between the two in a parking lot.

Armstead was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.