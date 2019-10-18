Suspect arrested after shooting that injured two at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING - A shooting at Grambling State University has left two people hospitalized for their injuries.

State police said the shooting happened at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center during a party. Troopers say Princeston Adams, 19, pulled out a gun at the party and shot another attendee twice early Friday morning.

One officer was also shot in the leg while responding.

The first victim, who was not a student, was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with severe wounds. The officer was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

Adams was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Both Louisiana State Police and college campus police are investigating the incident.

University President Rick Gallot released the following statement late Friday morning.

"Our goal at Grambling State University is to provide a safe, enjoyable environment for our students. To help in this effort, we will work with our student life and campus safety teams to grow our policies and procedures to better accommodate our student body. Our hearts and prayers go out to those impacted by last night’s events both directly and indirectly. I encourage all of our campus and community to support Louisiana State Police in their investigation by calling (318) 274-2222 with any related information."