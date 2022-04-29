Suspect accused of kicking in doors of Baker homes has been arrested

77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, April 29 2022
UPDATE: The suspect pictured has been arrested. No further information is available.

BAKER - Police are looking for a person who was caught on camera kicking in the door at a home while the residents were still inside. 

The Baker Police Department said doors were kicked open at multiple homes after dark on April 23.

Police did not outline the areas where the crimes happened but said the same man was suspected in similar incidents throughout the city. It's unclear how many homes were targeted. 

The department released photos captured during one of the break-ins.

