Survey results: long-track, violent tornado began in Tangipahoa Parish

KENTWOOD - A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a tornado touched down east of Kentwood in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday afternoon at 12:19 p.m.. The tornado proceeded into Mississippi where the tornado eventually reached EF-4 strength west of Tylertown, MS. Winds were estimated to peak around 170 mph. However, the damage surveyed near Kentwood was determined to be that of an EF-1 tornado with winds between 86-110 mph.

This violent tornado was also long track one, staying on the ground for about 65 miles from Kentwood, LA to Collins, MS. Unfortunately, the twister resulted in five fatalities.

It is worth noting that the NWS says that this information is "preliminary and subject to change pending final review...."

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker, more than 20 homes were damaged after the storm raged through a neighborhood just outside of Kentwood.

The Storm Station was on-air tracking the storm which produced the twister as it happened. A tornado debris signature was evident during live coverage.

In addition, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in St. Tammany Parish. A waterspout moved onshore near Madisonville at 4:17 Saturday afternoon. The tornado tracked for about 7.5 miles all the way to Covington before lifting as it approached Highway 190.