Supply distribution held for displaced residents, Smitty's employees; residents say it's not enough

AMITE — A supply distribution was held Tuesday afternoon for displaced residents and Smitty's employees following the explosion at Smitty's Supply at the Florida Parishes Arena.

Church organization Transport Ministries handed out hot plates, beverages and cleaning supplies to everyone who showed up to the drive-thru.

Founder James Sparacello said he knows what it's like to be without, so he wanted to help those who were affected by the explosion.

“I know they didn’t lose everything, but now they don’t have no jobs, so we feel like we can at least give them stuff to help out for a couple of weeks until they get back on their feet,” Sparacello said.

Displaced residents like Tygagod Louisiana say they appreciate the organization's efforts, but it's not enough to help his situation.

"People are going to walk away with hand sanitizers, a piece of baked chicken, and a pack of Mountain Dews,” Louisiana said.

Louisiana said what displaced residents need is financial aid to help them evacuate their homes.

“They would be able to get a hotel room in another parish or a hotel in another state and actually evacuate the right way," he said.

Louisiana said he's calling on elected officials to step in and assist residents by supplying vouchers.

WBRZ reached out to the parish government to ask if vouchers would be sent out to displaced residents, and we are still waiting on a response.