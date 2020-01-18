Superdome officer expected not to press charges against Odell Beckham Jr.

NEW ORLEANS - The police officer seen being hit on the backside by Cleveland Browns receiver and former LSU standout Odell Beckham Jr has decided to not press chargers on the NFL player.

According to a report from NOLA.com, the officer signed an affidavit saying he did not wish to pursue charges against Beckham, who has managed to draw a lot of national attention for his behavior on the field and in the locker room after LSU's national championship win, Monday night.

Previously, a warrant had been issued against Beckham on the count of simple battery.

He was caught handing LSU players cash after the game, which is also being investigated as any cash recieved by an underclassmen planning on returning to the school would be in violation of NCAA rules.