79°
Latest Weather Blog
SUPD: Active shooter training starting Monday on Southern University campus will sound like gunfire
BATON ROUGE - An active shooter training in a Southern University dorm on Monday will sound like gunfire, but all the bullets will be blank, authorities say.
According to the Southern University Police Department, the training will go on from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Jones Hall.
SUPD said the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office will be hosting the active shooter training. "Training involves active shooter scenarios with blank gunfire, which includes gunfire sounds," SUPD said in a statement.
Trending News
Anyone with questions or concerns should call (225) 771-2770.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Daughter of EBR sheriff's deputy killed in summer of 2016 raising money...
-
Volunteer group finds body at Flannery Road BREC Park on Saturday
-
Normalcy returning after Plaquemine plant blast; investigation begins
-
Mississippi family reunited with lost dog lost in Tangipahoa Parish campgrounds over...
-
Normalcy returning after Plaquemine plant blast; investigation begins