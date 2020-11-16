Sunny and seasonable weather continues, Iota set to pummel Central America

Several more cool mornings are ahead. Other than that, you may struggle to find anything to complain about in this forecast!

The Next 24 Hours: Expect a clear and cool night with low temperatures in the low 40s. Ample sunshine is in store for Tuesday with high temperatures returning to the low 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10mph.

After That: Most will embrace a continued quiet and seasonable weather pattern. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with morning readings in the mid to upper 40s followed by afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Into Friday, a few clouds could return to skies but the dry pattern will hold through Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures will be a good 5-10 degrees above average and enough moisture could be around for more clouds and a stray shower. A cold front will slide into the region on Monday with the next reasonable chance for rain followed by a return to near average temperatures. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

#Iota sets more seasonal records, and crowns a new "unluckiest weather city in the world"



?? Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua is set to experience a Cat. 5 13 days after Cat. 4 Eta made landfall.



?? Lake Charles, Louisiana had Cat. 2 Delta 43 days after Cat. 4 Laura made landfall. pic.twitter.com/XUftbiqPhN — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) November 16, 2020

The Tropics: Hurricane Iota is set to make landfall as a catastrophic category 5 at almost the identical location that Hurricane Eta made landfall about two weeks ago. As of 4pm Monday, Iota had maximum sustained winds of 160mph and was moving due west at 9mph. The system will come inland with destructive winds, 15 to 20 feet of storm surge and 10 to 15 inches of rain.

A new area of low pressure could form in a couple of days over the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea—in essentially the same area that Iota was on Monday afternoon. There is a 40 percent chance that a tropical depression could form by the end of the week.

The Explanation: A quiet weather pattern will continue as a surface high pressure system moves from the Mid-South to Mid-Atlantic. This “fair weather inducer” will maintain the recent conditions until Thursday or Friday. That is, expect mainly clear skies and temperatures at or slightly above average. The next upper level trough will cause a surface storm system to form over the weekend. Ahead of that, some warmer temperatures and clouds will return with perhaps just enough humidity to aid a coastal shower on Sunday. On Monday, the associated cold front will drag through the area and this feature should have enough uplift to tap whatever moisture is available to create a few showers.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.