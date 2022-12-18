48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunny and Cool for Sunday - Rain Arrives By Monday Morning

4 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, December 18 2022 Dec 18, 2022 December 18, 2022 11:27 AM December 18, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Keller Watts

Plenty of sunshine for Sunday, but rain arrives on Monday.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Lots of sunshine is on tap for Sunday as clear blue skies and cooler conditions will reign over the region. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s today and the humidity will be low. Moisture begins to work into the area tonight as clouds and rain chances begin to increase in the early hours of Monday morning. Expect a few sprinkles before sunrise as overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30s

Up Next: The next storm system is moves in Monday and will produce plenty of rain through Tuesday. Rain will begin before sunrise and could produce moderate showers rain. The rain will last until the late morning hours on Tuesday. The cloud cover from this rain will hold daytime highs in the mid-50s. After that round of rain we are expecting cooler and drier weather to move into the forecast ahead of your holiday weekend. Just looking ahead to Christmas, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing for several hours. It will be cold but dry. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Trending News

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days