Latest Weather Blog
Sunny and Cool for Sunday - Rain Arrives By Monday Morning
Plenty of sunshine for Sunday, but rain arrives on Monday.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Lots of sunshine is on tap for Sunday as clear blue skies and cooler conditions will reign over the region. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s today and the humidity will be low. Moisture begins to work into the area tonight as clouds and rain chances begin to increase in the early hours of Monday morning. Expect a few sprinkles before sunrise as overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30s
Up Next: The next storm system is moves in Monday and will produce plenty of rain through Tuesday. Rain will begin before sunrise and could produce moderate showers rain. The rain will last until the late morning hours on Tuesday. The cloud cover from this rain will hold daytime highs in the mid-50s. After that round of rain we are expecting cooler and drier weather to move into the forecast ahead of your holiday weekend. Just looking ahead to Christmas, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing for several hours. It will be cold but dry. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
