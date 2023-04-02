Sunday PM Forecast: The start of the week will be mostly dry and HOT

Dry to start the week, then a wet pattern sets in.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Spotty showers will be possible later in the day. The showers will not stick around for very long, and most people will stay completely dry. Overnight, rain chances will go up as the next system passes just north of the viewing area. Our northern most areas have a better chance of seeing showers overnight. Most of the rain will fizzle out just before your morning commute. Areas south of I-10/ I-12 will likely stay completely dry. Once those showers move out cloud cover and moisture will stick around. Starting off the day muggy with a few spotty showers lingering around the area. Temperatures this morning holding in the low-70s. Throughout the day, skies will clear out and temperatures will still manage to climb back into the mid-80s. Overnight temperatures will stay warm and humid.

Up Next: The warm start to your Tuesday will jump start the warming trend. Temperatures are forecast to be record breaking. The 90s are possible across the area. Tuesday will be the only day we see temperatures that hot. By Wednesday our next rain maker begins to move in during the afternoon hours and temperatures will top out in the mid-80s. The rain will stick around into the weekend. Several inches of rain is expected over the 5 day stretch. The only good thing about the rain is that we will see a break from the 80 degree heat. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.