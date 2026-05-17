Sunday PM Forecast: Stormy stretch ahead, lasting into Memorial Day Weekend

The classic summer pattern has returned, bringing thick humidity and pop-up thunderstorms. These storms will become increasingly frequent as the week wears on, setting up a stormy stretch of weather right into Memorial Day Weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Summer-like humidity has returned, setting the stage for a sticky night ahead with lows only dipping into the mid-70s. Expect partly cloudy skies during the evening, though surging moisture will cause clouds to thicken overnight. After daybreak, the strong mid-May sun will break up the cloud deck quickly, resulting in a partly sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Factor in the high humidity, and the heat index (feels-like temperature) will easily climb into the mid-90s. While that moisture could spark a few storms, a building ridge of high pressure will work against thunderstorm development. The result is spotty pop-up storms during the afternoon, with roughly 20% of the Capital Area crossing paths with a brief downpour.





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Up Next: Moisture won’t be in short supply for the rest of the workweek. Pair that with multiple atmospheric disturbances, and the Capital Area is in for a fairly stormy stretch of weather. Look for a healthy scattering of afternoon storms on Tuesday, but rain coverage will become even more numerous from Wednesday all the way through Memorial Day Weekend. Sunshine will become harder to find as the week progresses, though the mostly cloudy skies will at least shave a few degrees off highs. That said, the unrelenting humidity will keep a full summer steam locked in over the region.

Collectively over the next seven days, south Louisiana is facing 2-5”+ of rain. Rain could be heavy at times, possibly resulting in street and poor drainage flooding. The stormier weather will also coincide with many afternoon commutes and holiday weekend plans. Rain and lightning will be important considerations when making Memorial Day Weekend plans. The Storm Station Weather App is the best tool for tracking these storms. It features live radar and instant alerts for heavy rain, lightning, and flooding right in your pocket — download HERE.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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– Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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