Sunday PM Forecast: Heat advisory issued for tomorrow, heat index near 108 degrees

Memorial day is shaping up to be the warmest day of the year so far. Increasing humidity will drive the feels like temperature to near 108 degrees!

Tonight & Tomorrow: Just like we have seen the past several nights, it will be be quite sticky. Lows will be near 79 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies. As we move closer to daybreak, a stray shower can not be ruled out. Get ready for the oppressive heat once the Sun rises tomorrow. Highs will top out near 96 degrees, under partly sunny skies. High humidity values will drive the feels like temperature to near 108 degrees! Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can happen in these temperatures if you a not taking care of yourself. If outside, make sure to take frequent breaks, and drink plenty water. As we get into the evening, peak daytime heating will allow for some spotty storms to pop. Most will stay dry.

Up Next: Tuesday will feature temperatures in the mid 90's, along with spotty storms. We start to see a slight bit of a pattern change Tuesday night. Some slightly cooler air will filter into the area. This will bring lows down to the lower 70's, highs near 90, and also slightly lower humidity. Each and every day throughout the week will feature pop up storms in the evening. This pattern will continue into the weekend.

The Tropics: Tropical cyclone development is not expected in the next 7 days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.