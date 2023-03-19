Sunday PM Forecast: ***FREEZE WARNING*** Through Monday Morning

Spring arrives on Monday, but the last night of winter temperatures say different...

A ***FREEZE WARNING*** has been issued by the National Weather Service through 10 AM on Monday morning as temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees for several hours overnight Sunday night into early Monday morning. This means that light freeze impacts are expected for much of the area as winds will be calm and skies will be clear. The record low for Baton Rouge on Monday morning is 27 degrees, and that is not expected to be broken; but several other records around the south will likely fall.

Tonight and Tomorrow: The final day of the three month winter season will go out with a bang as temperatures plummet to the lower 30s and upper 20s in the overnight hours. Light freeze impacts are expected to affect a large portion of southern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The freezing temps will last through the mid morning hours on Monday after which the quick return to warmth will begin. Spring officially arrives on Monday, and a warming trend will quickly take place as temperatures will warm to 70 degrees on Tuesday, 80 degrees on Wednesday and finally 85 on Thursday. Most of the week appears to remain dry with rain finally entering the picture on Friday.

