Sunday Journal: You Are My Sunshine

Sunday, March 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - You know the song, but do you know the history behind it? Join JP on this week's Sunday Journal for a sit-down with Bob Mann, who recently published a book about the history of the tune - and the man behind it. 

