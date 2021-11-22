63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: Thanksgiving traditions

2 hours 6 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, November 22 2021 Nov 22, 2021 November 22, 2021 3:53 AM November 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

This week on Sunday Journal, some of south Louisiana's most popular Thanksgiving traditions are explored.

Audiences will enjoy interviews with representatives from St. Vincent de Paul's Holiday Helpers and Houmas House as they discuss some of their organization's annual Thanksgiving Traditions.

Trending News

Click here for more on Holiday Helpers and here for information on Houmas House Thanksgiving 2021

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days