63°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: Thanksgiving traditions
This week on Sunday Journal, some of south Louisiana's most popular Thanksgiving traditions are explored.
Audiences will enjoy interviews with representatives from St. Vincent de Paul's Holiday Helpers and Houmas House as they discuss some of their organization's annual Thanksgiving Traditions.
Trending News
Click here for more on Holiday Helpers and here for information on Houmas House Thanksgiving 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Thanksgiving Traditions
-
1 dead, 4 injured in early Sunday morning shooting along Plank Road
-
Florida service mission helps out Hurricane Ida victims in Dulac
-
La. offering holiday cash for child vaccinations
-
Bethany Church volunteers work to feed hundreds of people in Thanksgiving grocery...