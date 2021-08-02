80°
Sunday Journal: Remembering Edwin Edwards
Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards was known for his captivating personality and quick wit.
Edwards was admired by many, even during a controversial period when he was convicted on racketeering charges and sent to federal prison for eight years.
The four-term governor who made history as one of the state's most memorable leaders passed away this year at the age of 93.
This episode of Sunday Journal analyzes his life and legacy.
