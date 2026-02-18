Deputies arrest FedEx driver for allegedly stealing $62,000 worth of packages

BATON ROUGE — A FedEx delivery driver was arrested by East Baton Rouge deputies for allegedly stealing approximately $62,000 worth of packages.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it was notified of a theft after a FedEx package that was supposed to be delivered on Feb. 11 never came.

Through an investigation, deputies identified delivery driver Tyran Jackson, 27, as a suspect. They found a storage unit along Perkins Road with approximately $62,000 worth of stolen FedEx deliveries.

Images from EBRSO show nicotine products, graded sports cards, candy and Nike shoes among the stolen items.

Jackson was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on theft charges.