49°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: One on one with LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri
This week on Sunday Journal, audiences join John Pastorek in a one on one conversation with LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri for the latest on 2021's baseball season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: One on one with Paul Maineiri
-
Strawberry farmers inspect ice storm damaged crops
-
Suspected gunman from deadly shooting in Zachary turns himself in Sunday night
-
Mayor Broome calls video of altercation between BRPD and kids "concerning"
-
Teachers aware it may take a while before they get their first...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
-
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart
-
Baton Rouge CC gets huge win over Louisiana Community Christian
-
Full interview with legendary LSU Gymnastics Coach D-D Breaux
-
Youth movement could be key for LSU gym againt Florida