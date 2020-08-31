78°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: Hurricane History
This week's episode of Sunday Journal delves into the history of hurricanes in Louisiana and includes an interview with state climatologist Barry Keim.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal Hurricane History
-
Woman ambushed by masked man while leaving home, held at gunpoint
-
Gov Edwards to offer update on Laura relief aid and more at...
-
Hazmat incident on I-10 E near Lobdell to close interstate at 8:30...
-
Hurricane Laura evacuees in Baton Rouge hotel still not able to go...
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process