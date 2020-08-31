78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: Hurricane History

56 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, August 31 2020 Aug 31, 2020 August 31, 2020 12:36 PM August 31, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

This week's episode of Sunday Journal delves into the history of hurricanes in Louisiana and includes an interview with state climatologist Barry Keim. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days