Sunday Journal: Holiday Fire Safety
As residents of south Louisiana enter the holiday season, officials are reminding locals to make application of several potentially life-saving fire safety reminders.
In this episode of Sunday Journal, Louisiana State Fire Marshal, H. "Butch" Browning sits down with WBRZ's John Pastorek to review these critical fire safety tips that will keep families safe during the holiday season.
Two of the major fire prevention suggestions discussed were:
-Ensuring that your home has the necessary working smoke alarms
-Developing a Fire Safety Plan with one's family
Click here for more information on how to apply the suggestions above, and for other fire safety tips.
