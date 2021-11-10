64°
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges.
September is known to many as 'Hunger Action Month,' a time for focusing on volunteer efforts that center around feeding the millions of Americans who struggle to provide for themselves and their families while plagued with food insecurity.
In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences are introduced to local groups who succeed in finding creative ways to fight hunger in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas during the pandemic and the impacts of Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Nicholas.
