Sunday Journal: Denham Springs' Christmas in the Village

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — This week on Sunday Journal, it's time for Christmas in the Village!

Take a trip to Denham Springs with John Pastorek and Mayor Gerard Landry for a look at the month-long Christmas celebration. 

Landry also takes JP on a trip around the historic Old City Hall that comes alive during the holidays. 

