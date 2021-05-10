Sunday Journal: COVID crisis in India, Louisiana connections

The novel coronavirus health crisis has taken a deadly toll on the world's second-most populous nation, where COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate.

According to the Associated Press, on Sunday, India reported 403,738 confirmed cases, including 4,092 deaths; overall, India has over 22 million confirmed infections and 240,000 deaths.

As the country experiences a deadly second surge, relief efforts are taking place across the world, including here in Louisiana.

In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences will take a closer look at what kinds of support Louisiana locals are providing to India.

Click here to learn find out how you can donate to these relief efforts.