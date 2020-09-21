71°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal- Countdown to kickoff
Only days away from the LSU Tigers' return to the field, fans are counting down until kickoff.
In this week's episode of Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek sits down with the voice of the LSU Tigers, Chris Blair, to discuss what lies ahead for Coach O and the football team.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium
-
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
-
LSU's Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...