82°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa deputies seeking information on missing woman from Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who they say "left her home under concerning circumstances."
Cheryl Kramer, 46, left her home in West Ponchatoula on Monday, April 13, after deputies said she made troublesome comments about her well-being.
She left her cell phone at home and drove away in her 2020 Maroon Honda Pilot with Louisiana License Plate 682 JXF. Kramer is 5-foot-1 with brown eyes and light brown hair with highlights. She may be headed to the Mississippi Gulf Coast area.
Trending News
Anyone with information should contact officials at 985-771-1161.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Chicago man arrested for allegedly shooting endangered whooping crane in Evangeline Parish
-
2une In Previews: New Sunlight Baptist Church hosting Community Spring Fest this...
-
New Books-A-Million planned to come to Siegen Lane Marketplace
-
Parole Project celebrates 10 years of helping formerly incarcerated people with Second...
-
Louisiana Works announces $7 million training fund to meet workforce demands
Sports Video
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
-
No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....
-
Cellura goes the distance in teal game, No. 21 LSU Softball takes...