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Sunday Journal: Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank's 50-year 'Legacy of Light'
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank has been serving the Capital area for 50 years.
WBRZ's John Pastorek took a look back at the beginnings of the eye bank and discussed how it continues its mission of restoring sight on this week's edition of Sunday Journal.
Part of JP's exploration of the eye bank's mission is setting sights on the future of corneal transplant surgery.
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Learn more about the eye bank here.
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