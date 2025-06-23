89°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: 2025 Students of the Year
BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal, join WBRZ's John Pastorek as he sits down with the cream of the crop: Louisiana's 2025 Students of the Year!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for 63-year-old man with medical condition who went missing Wednesday
-
LSU baseball sweeps Coastal Carolina in Omaha to win their eighth national...
-
Nominations open to recognize Baton Rouge-area activists
-
LSU wins Jello shot contest in Omaha with 52,390 shots; Tigers become...
-
Officials announce date and time for LSU's National Championship celebration
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball sweeps Coastal Carolina in Omaha to win their eighth national...
-
LSU wins Jello shot contest in Omaha with 52,390 shots; Tigers become...
-
Officials announce date and time for LSU's National Championship celebration
-
Saints make roster moves ahead of training camp in July
-
LSU baseball holds final practice before competing in the College World Series...