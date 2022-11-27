Sunday AM Forecast: Nothing but sunshine and dry time today

Enjoy the dry time before our next rainmaker moves in during the workweek.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Starting off this Sunday with completely clear skies. Temperatures this morning in the mid-to-upper 40s across the Capital Area. There will be plenty of sunshine and dry time today. With that, daytime highs are expected to get into the low-70s by this afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans today is the day to do it. We will have a light breeze out of the southwest. Into the overnight hours some low level clouds begin to build in and temperatures dip back into the 40s.

Up Next: Monday will be a near repeat, but we will start to see more cloud cover moving in ahead of the next line of showers and storms. A crisp start to the morning with temperatures in the upper-40s again. Some clouds will be around and even a slight possibility for patchy fog at the start of the day. In the afternoon, temperatures will peak in the low-70s and more clouds will start to build in. Starting Tuesday morning winds will shift out of the south and will just pump more moisture into the area. This will set up the forecast. Tuesday afternoon daytime highs will reach the mid-to-upper 70s and isolated showers will start bubbling up. The main line of showers and storms associated with our next frontal system will not move through until overnight. There is a level 2/5 threat for severe weather with our next rainmaker. You can expect gusty winds and heavy downpours as this system moves through. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.