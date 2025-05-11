Sunday AM Forecast: Mostly cloudy & mild Mother's Day, big changes next week

Expect the weather from Saturday to continue into today. That means mild temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and a few showers. This pattern will drastically shift next week.

Today & Tonight: Mother's Day will continue the weather pattern from Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some showers will be possible, but coverage should stay isolated. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out, but the chance of lightning is low. Skies will stay mostly cloudy in the overnight hours with spotty showers. Lows will bottom out near 60 degrees.

Up Next: The low pressure system affecting our weather will hang around for one more day before it finally exits. So while Monday will continue the weekend pattern, Tuesday will have major changes. Sunshine will dominate, allowing temperatures to drastically climb. Expect highs in the mid-80s Tuesday, upper 80s Wednesday, and by Thursday and Friday, we're looking at 90 and 91 degrees, respectively. Unfortunately, this will not be a dry heat, as humidity will also be a factor. Although there will be lower-level moisture, rain is not in the forecast through the end of the week.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, and Donaldsonville, the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City, and the Tangipahoa River at Robert. For the latest levels and forecasts, CLICK HERE.

