Sunday AM Forecast: Dry start before afternoon showers

As you are out the door this morning remember its going to be a hot one!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up to mostly sunny skies across the area, feeling a little sticky. Temperatures will heat into the mid-90s during the day, and as temperatures rise so do our rain chances. The humidity will have us keeping our eye on heat index values. Feels like temperatures have the potential to climb into the triple digits during the peak daytime heating hours. If you see a shower then you will get a little relief from the heat. Those who do not see a shower will stay hot and humid. The showers and storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Storms regardless of strength will be brief. The evening hours will be dry with partly cloudy conditions. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-70s.

Up Next: Monday the summertime pattern continues. Waking up to dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures rapidly rise into the mid-90s and showers begin to bubble up across the area during the afternoon hours. As the sunsets, the showers will begin to fizzle out, and we see some drying out. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-70s. Expect this same pattern for most of the workweek. So far no one day is looking rainier than the rest. Each day you have an equal opportunity to see rain, although it is a low chance, summertime showers will be popping in and out of the area most afternoons. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Don't let sneaky showers catch you off guard this weekend. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.







In the Tropics:

No tropical cyclone development expected for the next 5 days.