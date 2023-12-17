Sunday AM Forecast: Clouds will clear by the afternoon, sunny skies will follow

While the capital area is still dealing with some low-level clouds, clearing is on the way. These clouds should clear by the afternoon, giving way to plentiful sunshine.

Today & Tonight: While there might be some clouds this morning, these should completely clear by the afternoon. This will leave us with sunny conditions in the afternoon and evening. Our high temperature is going to be around 62 degrees. It also will be a bit breezy. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15mph. Tonight, fog looks to be potential, but as of right now, the chances of any dense fog looks low. The low temperature is going to be around 40 degrees.

Up Next: Sunshine will dominate for the beginning of this upcoming week. The only cloud cover will be a couple of high clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also be quite chilly. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be in the middle 30's. Temperatures and cloud cover will start to increase by the end of the week. This will lead to our next potential rain chance on the weekend.

- Balin

