Sunday AM Forecast: Another steamy day before rain chances rise

Heat and humidity will continue to dominate the forecast as we wrap up the weekend. But some changes are on the horizon that could bring more action to the skies early next week.

Today & Tonight: Sunday’s weather looks pretty similar to yesterday — hot, humid, and with a few hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-90s coupled with triple digit feels-like temperatures will make for some unpleasant conditions. There will be little relief from the sky as rain coverage will be running near 20%, so most will stay dry. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid-70s.

Next Week: Some shifts in our weather pattern are expected early next week. A few weak disturbances will move through, making the atmosphere more supportive of rain. This will lead to increased chances for showers and storms, especially on Monday and Tuesday. Look for coastal storms to fire up in the morning hours before spreading inland by afternoon. By midweek, drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will start to move in, which should bring a noticeable drop in rain coverage through the rest of the week. Despite that, it’ll still feel quite humid at the surface, with highs hovering in the mid-90s.

The Tropics: A trough of low pressure located about 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next

couple of days before it moves into a region of strong upper-level winds. This system is expected to move northeastward over the central Atlantic during the next few days.

– Balin

