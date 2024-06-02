Sunday AM Forecast: Another dose of storms today, quieter into next week

Another day, another round of storms. By the end of our Sunday, many will end up seeing measurable rain. Into next week, the Storm Station is looking ahead to a new pattern.

Today & Tonight: Another dose of showers and storms will affect the capital region on Sunday. This time, we will deal with storms during the morning. While there may be a lull in activity by mid to late morning, that will allow the atmosphere to recover into the afternoon. Scattered storms will resume during the afternoon, producing periods of heavy rain. Temperatures rest upon the start time of storm activity. Since storms have a greater chance of starting earlier, highs may struggle to reach 90° on Sunday.

Rain quiets down on Sunday evening with the loss of daytime heating. We'll be left with partly cloudy skies into Monday morning with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Up Next: While we don't get rid of rain chances entirely next week, overall rain coverage diminishes from day to day. Look for isolated storms on Monday with more spotty coverage the rest of the week. Temperatures will also respond. We expect highs in the low to mid-90s along with lows in the mid-70s just about every day. Factor in the humidity, and peak feels-like temperatures will eclipse 100° on most afternoons.

The Tropics: All is quiet in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean. No tropical development is anticipated over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

