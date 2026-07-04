Saturday AM forecast: The heat is on! Nature's fireworks this afternoon.

Independence Day will be hot and humid across the Capital area, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values exceeding 105 degrees. While many communities stay dry, scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are possible, but most will diminish before fireworks.

Today and Tonight: It's a classic Louisiana summer Fourth of July. Expect a hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s and "feels like" temperatures near 105 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon.





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Not everyone will see rain, but any storm that develops could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours. Storms will gradually diminish after sunset, although an isolated shower could linger into the evening before most fireworks displays begin.

Up Next: Rain chances increase beginning Sunday and remain elevated through the middle of next week as a more active summertime pattern settles across south Louisiana. Daily rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous, with some bringing locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and occasional lightning. Temperatures stay in the lower 90s, but afternoon heat index values will continue reaching the 105-degree range.

Tropics: The Atlantic Basin remains quiet. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf over the next seven days.

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– Dave

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