Sunday AM Forecast: A few passing clouds today, freeze possible tonight

Today will feature far less clouds than yesterday, but a few passing clouds can not be ruled out. Looking towards tonight, the first freeze we have had this February is possible.

Today & Tonight: Highs are expected to get into the mid to upper 50's today. A few passing clouds might sometimes dim the sun slightly, but otherwise expect mostly sunny skies. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph. This will be great weather for LSU baseball. It would not hurt to bring a light jacket though. Tonight, we could see the coolest temperatures we have seen in a while. This February has been without a freeze so far, but tonight might break that. Lows are forecasted to get near 31 degrees under clear skies. Widespread frost is likely. If you have put out any plants because of the warmer temperatures, make sure to bring those inside or cover them.

Up Next: After the cold start Monday morning, mainly clear skies will send temperatures higher and higher each day. Monday afternoon will be in the 60s, Tuesday in the 70s and Wednesday in the 80s. Clouds will increase on Thursday. Although there will be clouds, rain looks unlikely at this point. A cold front will move through early Friday morning. This will bring cooler temperatures and dry conditions for the start of next weekend.

– Balin

