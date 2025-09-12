Sunburn season isn't over on the Gulf Coast

There has been a recent and welcome visit of drier, less humid air. After months of stowing away in air conditioning, it is tempting to get outside quickly and often. However, it's crucial to remember one common summer protection before opening the door—sunscreen.

Though on the downward trend, the sun’s angle and ultraviolet (UV) rays remain high enough to pose a significant threat in September and October, especially on the Gulf Coast. Direct sunlight can still be quite powerful, especially during the late morning and early afternoon.

Adding to this risk is the typically drier air of the season. Lower humidity often means fewer clouds develop, which allows more UV radiation to reach our skin. This can increase the likelihood of sunburn even when the air doesn't feel as stiflingly hot.

Lower humidity might feel more comfortable, but it can negatively impact your skin's ability to protect itself. Low humidity pulls moisture from your skin, leaving it feeling dry and fragile. A dry skin barrier is less effective at defending against damage from UV rays.

Sun exposure is cumulative, meaning it adds up over your lifetime. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, this continuous exposure increases the future risk of skin cancer. Making sunscreen a daily habit is critical, regardless of past sun protection habits. Locations closer to the equator—like the Gulf Coast—receive more direct sunlight year-round and have a higher risk compared to regions farther north.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.