SU's Human Jukebox set to perform at halftime of Senior Bowl; three LSU players also set to take field
MOBILE, Ala. — Southern University's marching band — The Human Jukebox — is performing at the Panini Senior Bowl this weekend in Mobile, Alabama.
The Human Jukebox will provide the halftime entertainment for the annual all-star game, which showcases the best NFL draft prospects of players who have completed their college eligibility.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, as well as wide receivers Barion Brown and Aaron Anderson, will play on the American Team during the game on Saturday.
Fans can watch the Senior Bowl on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.
