52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SU's Human Jukebox set to perform at halftime of Senior Bowl; three LSU players also set to take field

2 hours 48 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, January 30 2026 Jan 30, 2026 January 30, 2026 8:22 AM January 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

MOBILE, Ala. — Southern University's marching band — The Human Jukebox — is performing at the Panini Senior Bowl this weekend in Mobile, Alabama.

The Human Jukebox will provide the halftime entertainment for the annual all-star game, which showcases the best NFL draft prospects of players who have completed their college eligibility.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, as well as wide receivers Barion Brown and Aaron Anderson, will play on the American Team during the game on Saturday. 

Fans can watch the Senior Bowl on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on the NFL Network. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days