SU Human Jukebox gets ready to face off against JSU Sonic Boom of the South for Battle of the Bands
BATON ROUGE — This weekend, Southern University is facing off against Jackson State.
But the matchup is about more than football for these two teams. For the Jags and the Tigers, Saturday's game at A.W. Mumford Stadium is also a musical matchup between SU's Human Jukebox and JSU's Sonic Boom of the South in the Boombox Classic.
The two bands will be going head-to-head all night during Saturday's game, but the bands will also meet Friday night at 8 p.m. for a dedicated Battle of the Bands.
"It's to benefit the students, but also to add to the culture of bands and music because that's what brings us all together," Human Jukebox Band Director Kendric Taylor told 2une In on Tuesday.
