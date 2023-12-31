35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SU announces new head football coach - Watch the press conference here

2 weeks 3 days 17 hours ago Wednesday, December 13 2023 Dec 13, 2023 December 13, 2023 10:21 AM December 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced that Terrence Graves will be the new head coach of the Jaguars.

                     

Graves, who has been serving as interim head coach, led the Jaguars to victory in the fiftieth Bayou Classic last month. He is the only coach to have won that annual rivalry as interim head coach for Grambling State and later as interim head coach for Southern.

Trending News

A press conference was set for Wednesday to make the formal announcement. The conference will start at 11 a.m. and will stream on WBRZ, WBRZ Plus, and YouTube. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days