SU and LSU home games to alter CATS bus schedule

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) is alerting riders that Louisiana State University and Southern home games will result in canceled stops, all day, for the following routes:

-Route 10

-Route 11

-Route 14

-Route 18

-Route 47

-Route 54

-Route 70

For more information, visit the CATS website at: https://www.brcats.com/