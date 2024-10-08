Students, teachers at McKinley Elementary celebrate opening of flexible outdoor classroom

BATON ROUGE — Students at one East Baton Rouge Parish school spent Tuesday breaking in their new outdoor classroom.

McKinley Elementary held the grand opening of its outdoor classroom, which the teacher responsible for it says is a space that would make the school fit the kids instead of making kids fit into the school.

First-grade teacher Kylie Latier said it was all funded through a grant the school received.

"Today is so good because it's the payoff for the whole community rallying around our kids and the space and now we finally get to see kids in it. It's just amazing what can happen when community members just rally around teachers and the kids," Latier said.