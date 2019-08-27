90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Students removed from Lutcher High School after phone threat made Tuesday

1 hour 37 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 August 27, 2019 2:32 PM August 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

LUTCHER - Students at the high school were removed from the building and relocated to neighboring offices amid a threat called into the school Tuesday.

"All students are currently safe," the St. James Parish School System posted on social media just after lunch.

Officials said a phone threat was made to Lutcher High around 12:15, prompting them to remove all students from the building.  

Students have been moved to the KC Hall or Public Relations Building for early bus dismissal.

"The safety of our students is top priority, so we have taken every precautionary measure possible. We want to thank you for your patience and understanding during this time," the district wrote. 

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days