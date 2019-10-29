Students forced to evacuate building after floor cleaning machine catches fire at LSU

BATON ROUGE - School officials say a floor cleaning machine is to blame for a small fire inside the music and dramatic arts building at LSU Monday evening.

Police and fire crews were seen swarming the building while students looked on from outside.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m.

Students on scene tell WBRZ they saw black liquid coming out of a janitor's closet inside the hall before smoke followed and set off the sprinklers system.

The building was evacuated and no injuries reported.

Baton Rouge fire department is investigating.