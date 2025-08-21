Students can sign up for waitlist after LSU sells out of commuter parking permits

BATON ROUGE— After LSU sold out of its commuter parking permits, the school has created a waiting list for students to sign up.

Students took their concerns over limited parking and permits to social media in hopes to gain the attention of school leaders.

“The video that got posted — I posted on TikTok, is going to bring awareness to people and hopefully faculty, staff,” said LSU senior Mackenzie Alexander.

Alexander's video has gained over 20,000 views with more than 100 comments voicing the same frustrations over parking.

Students who did sign up in time to purchase a parking permit were able to receive them, but students who weren't able to catch the sale have to now wait. The university said after signing up students aren't guaranteed a permit, but permits may become available throughout the semester.

Alexander said parking on campus has been an issue since her freshman year. She said students have been late to class and even received fines.

“The first semester I was here I think I went like a month without a parking pass and racked up like 700 dollars in parking tickets,” said Alexander.

Even though there's a temporary solution, Alexander said she hopes the school will consider its amount of students who commute.

"40 percent is out of state, and there's not a specific number behind how many people bring cars," Alexander said. "If you're going half across the country would you want to bring your car? Most likely you don't want to be without it."

The school said Park and Geaux passes are still available for purchase. New shuttle stops this year include Lockett Hall and Cox Auditorium.





