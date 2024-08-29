90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Students briefly evacuate from high school after reported gas leak; officials give all-clear

1 hour 55 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2024 Aug 29, 2024 August 29, 2024 9:47 AM August 29, 2024 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. GEORGE - Students at St. Michael's were briefly evacuated after a reported gas leak at a construction site on campus. 

The St. George Fire Department said the campus was already self-evacuated when they were called to campus on reports of a gas leak at a nearby construction site. 

Gas was quickly shut off to the area and the leak was put under control. Entergy worked to address the leak and the SGFD gave the all-clear for students and faculty to return to campus. 

No evacuations were necessary and the school self-evacuated out of an abundance of caution. 

